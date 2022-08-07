Telangana govt sanctions funds for establishment of eight medical colleges

Hyderabad: Telangana government on Saturday sanctioned funds for the establishment of eight medical colleges in the state.

A fund of Rs. 1, 479 crores has been sanctioned for both the establishment of new colleges and the upgradation of attached hospitals in the state.

Districts where these colleges will be established are Rajanna Siricilla, Vikarabad, Khammam, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Asifabad and Jangaon.

The new colleges will have a capacity of 100 MBBS seats each.

Following is list of funds allocated to various districts

Rajanna Siricilla: Rs. 166 crore Vikarabad: Rs. 235 crore Khammam: Rs. 166 crore Kamareddy: Rs. 235 crore Karimnagar: Rs 150 crore Jayashankar Bhupalpally: Rs.168 crore Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Rs.169 crore Jangaon: 190 crore

While the colleges will be constructed by the Roads and Buildings (R&B) department, upgradation work will be handed over to the Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC).

In 2014, there were four medical colleges in the Telangana region that were offering 700 MBBS seats. Later, in a phased manner, 12 new colleges were added.

The new eight colleges are expected to begin functioning in the academic year 2022-23.