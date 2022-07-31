Telangana govt sanctions Rs 2,410 crore for road development in GHMC, 10 ULBs

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Sunday sanctioned Rs 2,410 crore for the construction of roads under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits and 10 Urban Local Bodies.

The latest amount has been sanctioned under phase 3 of the missing links roads project. As part of phase 3, the government focused on the development of 50 roads, and corridors at an estimated cost of Rs 1,500 crore in five packages of road lengths of 120.92 km.

Among the five packages, package-1 comprises seven corridors to be developed at the cost of Rs 25.20 km costing Rs 304 crore. Package -2 comprises 10 corridors with a road length of 27.20 km costing Rs 330 crore, Package-3 will have 13 corridors (33.35 km, Rs 417 crore), Package-4 covers 11 corridors (24.64 km, Rs 297 crore) and Package-5 covers nine corridors (10.53 km, Rs 120.92 crore).

The construction of the aforementioned projects will be supervised by the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Ltd. (HRDCL) and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). The HMDA will also be in charge of the expenditure during the construction of roads.

Given the success of the first two phases of the missing links project, a total of 104 new roads have been sanctioned across the GHMC and part of phase 3.