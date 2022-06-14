Telangana govt sanctions Rs 57 Cr for construction of check dams

Hyderabad: The state government approved a total of Rs 57.09 crore on Monday for the building of seven additional check dams in Nizamabad’s Balkonda constituency.

The special chief secretary Rajat Kumar, issued directions for four check dams would be built across Peddavagu, near Shetpally and palm-Donkal villages in Morthad Mandal, Ramannapet and Velpur-Janakampet villages in Velpur Mandal.

Similarly, between Bejjor- Bheemgal village and Salampur-Secunderapur villages in Bhemgal Mandal and Velgatur in Mandora Mandal.

The Nizamabad district’s Chief Engineer has been directed to obtain the Competent Authority’s approved designs and drawings, the adjacent check dam water spread area is not overlapping, the provisions made in the estimate and correctness of quantities, and obtain groundwater department clearance.

The Chief Engineer was also held accountable for the check dam’s need, position, and length, as well as flood banks on both sides.