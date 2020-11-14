Telangana govt sends names to Guv for vacant MLC seats

Hyderabad: Telangana government on Friday recommended three names for the vacant Member of Legislative Council (MLC) seats to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for approval.

As per the Chief Minister’s office, the government nominated poet and lyricist Goreti Venkanna (Venkaiah), Vasavi Seva Kendra chief advisor, and Aryavysya Sangham leader Boggarapu Dayanand, and, former Minister and Washermen’s Association national leader Baswaraju Saraiah for the post.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao met all the three nominees and congratulated them.

Source: ANI