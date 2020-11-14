Telangana govt sends names to Guv for vacant MLC seats

SameerUpdated: 14th November 2020 8:24 am IST
MLC seats

Hyderabad: Telangana government on Friday recommended three names for the vacant Member of Legislative Council (MLC) seats to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for approval.

As per the Chief Minister’s office, the government nominated poet and lyricist Goreti Venkanna (Venkaiah), Vasavi Seva Kendra chief advisor, and Aryavysya Sangham leader Boggarapu Dayanand, and, former Minister and Washermen’s Association national leader Baswaraju Saraiah for the post.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao met all the three nominees and congratulated them.

Source: ANI

READ:  Hyderabad: TSHRC to visit inundated Osman Nagar this week
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

SameerUpdated: 14th November 2020 8:24 am IST
Back to top button