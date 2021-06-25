Telangana Govt sets up COVID-19 Command Center anticipating 3rd wave

Hyderabad: As part of its preparation for the anticipated third wave of the COVID-19 virus, the Telangana government today inaugurated the new ‘Covid Command Center’, which is set up at the Indian Institute of Health and Family Welfare premises in the city.

Telangana IT and industries minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Friday inaugurated the new center, which the state government built to combat the third COVID-19 wave, if it occurs. State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Principal Secretary (industries) Jayesh Ranjan, Secretary (disaster management) Rahul Bojja, and other officials were present during the inauguration.

During the inauguration, KTR said that the control room would enable the state administration in taking complete control of the situation by aggregating and handling all the data related to the COVID-19. It will also provide citizens a reliable forum where they can air their apprehensions and seek medical guidance, said a press release from his office.

The IT minister also was also briefed about the ‘executive dashboard’, which can provide an overview of all the key metrics to track. A data analytics and artificial intelligence driven system, it can help government officials in taking decisions regarding all COVID-19 related demand, supply status and optimal allocation mechanisms. The new control room will comprise a command centre, call centre, telemedicine and other facilities.

Later, KTR also inaugurated a new call centre set up in the same premises. Citizens can dial 1905 and get information about all COVID-19 related services like testing and vaccination centres, ambulance services, hospitalization requirements etc there. The IT minister congratulated the service providers and staff manning the call centre for their support.

On Friday, the state also touched one crore COVID-19 vaccinations, or roughly about 25% of the population. The Telangana government also recently undertook vaccination drives for various groups, like taxi and cab drivers, journalists, homeless people, etc.