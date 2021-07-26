Telangana govt starts distribution of new ration cards

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Monday has launched the distribution of a new ration card for eligible beneficiaries.

The long-awaited distribution of new ration cards process started as per the decision of chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, civil supply minister Gangula Kamalakar began the process by handing over new ration cards to the beneficiaries Jayashankar—Bhupalpally district.

Civil supply minister Gangula Kamalakar and MLA Gandra Venkataramanareddy is handing over the new ration card to the beneficiary in the Bhupalpally district. (Photo credits: Gangula Kamalakar/Twitter)

The distribution of ration cards taken up in all constituencies under the supervision of ministers and MLAs concerned.

TRS working president and Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development and IT and Industries K Taraka Rama Rao hands over ration cards to beneficiaries at Rajanna Sirisilla District Collector’s Office.

Sports and tourism minister V Srinivas Goud distributed ration cards to 1480 beneficiaries of Mahabubnagar town at the Sudarshan convention in Mahabubnagar district center.

Sports and tourism minister V Srinivas Goud is handing over the new ration card to the beneficiary in Mahabubnagar district. (Photo credits: V Srinivas Goud/Twitter)

Telangana minister for transport Ajay Kumar Puvvada is handing over the new ration card to the beneficiary in Raghunathpalem Mandal, Warangal district. (Photo credits: Ajay Kumar Puvvada /Twitter)

Telangana agriculture minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy handed over the new ration card to the beneficiaries at Zee Garden, Vanaparthi district center. (Photo credits: Singireddy Niranjan Reddy/Twitter credits)

More than three lakh families will receive the cards on Monday after scrutiny of documents and field verification by civil supply and revenue administration officials.

With this, the total number of ration cards will increase to 90.5 lakh in Telangana. The total number of beneficiaries will increase to 2.88 crore after adding 8.65 lakh, other members. The new cards will be issued between July 26 and July 31.

All of these new beneficiaries can take advantage of the subsidized fair price (FP) rice stores starting August 1. Each member registered on the ration card is eligible to receive 6 kg of rice at a subsidized price of Rs 1 per kilogram.

“This is just another step towards achieving the goal set by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao that no one will starve in the new state of Telangana. The TRS government will ensure that every eligible household gets a food security card and rice through fair price stores,” TOI quoted minister Gangula Kamalakar.

The highest number of ration cards will be issued in Hyderabad followed by Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts. The government is also planning to print new ration cards with better design and convenience features for beneficiaries soon.