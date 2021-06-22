Telangana: Govt teachers asked to report for duty from June 25

Hyderabad: Telangana State Education Minister P. Sabita Indra Reddy has directed the government teachers to report for their duties from June 25. The state education ministry has issued a circular stating all government model schools, KGBVs, TREIS, government-aided and DIET colleges’ teachers and lecturers should report their respective educational institutions from June 25.

Earlier, the state government has decided to recommence the educational institutions from July 1.

According to a report in the Telangana Today, the School Education Department intends to begins the physical classes for 8,9 and 10 standards from July 1 while the timings will be 9:30 am to 3:30 pm.

The school education department plans to start classes for 6 and 7 standards from July 20 and for classes 3, 4, and 5 from August 16. However, a definite decision is still to be taken by the government in this regard.

Addressing the media personnel, the minister after a meeting with the senior education ministry officials said that according to GO 46, the private schools should collect only tuition fees this academic year and the same will be informed to the management of the private schools. She added that as per GO 46, the private schools should not increase the fees and collect only monthly fees.

Meanwhile, the minister said that the Intermediate second year results will be announced next week. The physical classes for degrees, postgraduate and engineering courses will begin from July 1, she added.