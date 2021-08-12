Telangana govt to fill 60000 vacant posts soon: Harish Rao

Karimnagar: Telangana state finance minister Harish Rao participated in the ceremony of Streenidhi interest free loan cheque distribution among women members of Swashakti institutions in Veenavenka Mandal of Karimnagar district

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that 60000 vacant posts will be filled in various government departments. He informed that since the formation of Telangana, more than 130000 posts were filled.

The women connected with Swashakti are availing interest free loans to make themselves self-reliant.

The state government has allocated Rs.4 crores for the construction of Swashakti Bhawan in Veenavenka Mandal’s 24 villages.

The minister distributed the cheques among the beneficiaries. Speaking on the occasion, he said that Rs. 10,000 crore was allocated in the budget for constructing double bedroom homes.

The minister said that the double rooms home project in the Huzurabad constituency will be speeded up. The minister said that those living in huts and decrepit homes will be allotted double bedroom homes.

Rao said that loans of 25000 state’s farmers were waived off. The TRS government is paying Rs. 1,00,116 rupees to girls for their marriage under the Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes.

Telangana state tops the country in terms of social welfare schemes, the Rao said.