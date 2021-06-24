Telangana: Govt to fill 7007 posts in 7 new medical colleges

Hyderabad: Telangana government on Thursday sanctioned 7007 posts to be filled up in various categories in the seven medical colleges being established across Telangana.

The sanctioned 7007 posts for the proposed seven medical colleges being established are clinical and administrative posts for various medical departments that are needed to establish teaching hospitals.

The seven new medical colleges are being established in Sangareddy, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Wanaparthy, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jagtial and Nagarkurnool.

The state government on Wednesday accorded administrative sanction to fill up 2135 posts for the seven medical colleges on an outsourcing or contract basis. Most of these are non-clinical posts meant for the maintenance and upkeep of new medical colleges.