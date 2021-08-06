Telangana govt to finalize Sanskrit as second language?

Hyderabad: Even as the Telangana state commissioner of intermediate education (TSCIE) drew ire for its memo offering Sanskrit as a second language in junior colleges, the state government is likely to go ahead with the idea.

In early July, the CIE had issued a memo asking all the government junior colleges and private aided junior colleges to identify the demand for the requirement of introducing Sanskrit as a second language. Besides, it also asked for the requirement of Sanskrit lecturer posts.

They had also asked the government and private junior colleges to introduce Sanskrit as a second language immediately. Several union leaders had then demanded rollback of this unanimous decision by the CIE.

On Wednesday, however, the state higher education department gave a nod to identify Sanskrit lecturer posts, thereby paving way for imposition of the language in all government and aided junior colleges.

“It is requested to furnish the information in the proforma prescribed by the Finance department for the creation of posts of Sanskrit lecturers based on the actual needs and requirements assessed, for taking necessary further action in the matter” read the memo.

The department is intending to introduce Sanskrit as a second language in government junior, degree, SC, ST, BC and Minorities Welfare and Residential Junior Colleges in the State, Telangana Today reported.