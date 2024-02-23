Telangana govt to implement free power, Rs 500 gas cylinder scheme from Feb 25

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on Friday, announced that schemes of providing free power (Gruha Jyothi Scheme) and a gas cylinder for Rs 500 will be implemented from February 25.

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will attend the program.

The free power scheme will provide a limited free monthly eligible consumption (MEC) to households. As many as 34 lakh households in the state are eligible for the scheme.

The chief minister was speaking at a press conference after offering special prayers at the Medaram Jathara or the Sammakka Saralamma Maha Jathara, in Mulugu, on Friday, February 23.

The Jathara, which is a state festival of the Telangana government, will have tribals worship the tribal folk goddesses Sammakka’ and her daughter ‘Saralamma’.

While applauding former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu’s efforts in marking it as a state festival, he questioned the Central government for not giving the tribal festival its due and accusing the BJP of discrimination.

Also Read Ensure roads are cleaned by 7 am, GHMC commissioner tells staff

“If Khumbh Mela can be a national festival and be allocated 100s of crores, why only Rs 3 crore was allocated for Samakka Saralamma Jathara, touted as Southern Khumb Mela? This shows discrimination & negligence on the part of the Centre,” said Revanth Reddy.

While urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah to attend the Medaram Jathara, he demanded that BJP state president and Union minister Kishan Reddy withdraw his comments against giving ‘national festival’ status to the Medaram Jathara.