By Mohammed Hussain Published: 21st August 2020 7:15 pm IST
Telangana govt to pass integrated township policy: KTR

Hyderabad: The Telangana government will soon introduce an integrated township policy to spread the development and distribute growth across cities in the state.  Announcing the same at a virtual conference on Friday, state IT Minister K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) also stated that Hyderabad’s real estate market will bounce back after getting impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 

Addressing delegates and the media at the  Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) virtual conference on ‘Telangana’s Real Estate & Infra Prospects in the COVID World – To Rise up the New Normal’, KTR said, “These are challenging times, we should remember that adversity opens up new opportunities.”

The minister expressed confidence that the Hyderabad’s real estate the market will get better and added that “the city’s fundamentals are very strong”. He opined that innovation is also the way forward for the sector and urged the real estate industry leaders to try and bring innovations to make housing affordable.

“Urbanization is increasing at an unprecedented rate and to cater to the demands of this increasing urban population, there is a need to extend avenues of development beyond the existing hubs and promote an integrated regional planning approach which helps pave the way for new cities and regions to emerge and develop,” he said.

KTR also noted that the real estate industry should work with skilling agencies like the National Academy of Construction to ensure more number of local youth are hired in the sector.

