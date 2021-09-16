TRS govt provided 1.3 lakh jobs so far: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao claimed that the TRS government had provided 1.30 lakh jobs in the state so far and will provide 60000 more jobs soon.

The Telangana Finance Minister said that the BJP and Congress are worried about the jobs and the welfare schemes in Telangana as there are no such schemes in the states ruled by them.

Rao challenged the BJP to launch such welfare schemes in their states.

Rao inaugurated an agriculture market yard in Karimnagar’s Jammikunta area and distributed Rs.2.13 crore aid in self help groups and promised that another 1.50 crore will be distributed before the Bathukamma festival.

The Minister said that the TRS Government had introduced Kalyana Lakshmi scheme to help the marriageable girls of the poor families and had increased the aid amount from Rs. 50000 to Rs. 1.16 lakh.

The Minister said that the TRS government had also introduced Aasara pension which initially was a mere Rs. 200 but the government had increased the amount to Rs. 2016. The government had decreased the eligibility age from 60 to 57 for pension which will further benefit more than 4 lacs people in the state.

Harish Rao further said that the government had supplied clean drinking water to every household during the past two years.

“In the past, the people were afraid to go to the government hospitals but the TRS government had ensured corporate style treatment facilities in these hospitals,” Rao said.

“The BJP government in Centre since the time it came to power had increased the prices of petrol, diesel and the cooking gas and hence the BJP leaders have no right to seek votes from the people, ” Rao said.

The chief minister is in favour of providing 2 BHK homes for every poor family in the state.

“Every Telangana minister has the right to provide 4000 homes to poor families. A total of 5000 homes were allotted in Huzurabad Assembly constituency,” Rao said.

Another state minister K Ishwar said steps are being taken for the progress of all communities. He appealed to the women’s self help groups to ensure big victory for TRS candidate in Huzurabad constituency.