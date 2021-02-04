Telangana govt. to provide job security to RTC employees

Hyderabad: Over a year after the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees called off their historic 52-day strike, the state government on Thursday night finalized guidelines to provide job security to the employees.

The TSRTC officials committee-prepared guidelines were accepted by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday, officials said.

Earlier, the RTC employees also brought to the notice of the chief minister that the employees are being subjected to unnecessary harassment while discharging their duties on several occasions and that they were also losing their jobs.

Providing job security to the RTC employees was among the slew of promises offered by KCR to the employee unions after the strike was called off in 2019. Over 48,000 employees abstained from duties during the strike period between October 5 to November 25 in 2019.

Salaries of those two months were withheld by the government for almost a year before the pending Rs.120 crore salary bills were cleared in November last year.