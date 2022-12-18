Telangana: Govt to release Rs 7600 cr for Rythu Bandhu’ scheme from Dec 28

Hyderabad: Telangana government will begin distributing agriculture investment support of Rs 5,000 per acre to qualified farmers under the Rythu Bandhu scheme for the Yasangi (Rabi) season from December 28.

In this regard, chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has asked finance minister T Harish Rao to deposit Rs 7,600 crore into farmers’ bank accounts. As a result, agricultural investment support will be put into the bank accounts of farmers with one acre or less first, followed by those with larger land areas in a staged way.

The entire sum will be distributed before the Sankranthi holidays in January of next year.