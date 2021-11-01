Telangana Govt to seek world heritage status for Hyderabad City: Arvind Kumar

Hyderabad: Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary Municipal Administration in Telangana State, has revealed that the government has begun to prepare plans to seek World Heritage status for the entire Hyderabad. It would be done on the lines which were adopted by Ahmadabad in Gujarat.

It is not Charminar, nor Golconda Fort or even the Qutb Shahi Tomb Complex. “We would be seeking heritage status for the entire Hyderabad,” he added.

Within a year the people of Hyderabad would witness the change the government has decided to bring about. Giving examples he said that the defunct Quli Qutb Shah Development Authority has been revived by allocating a budget of Rs 200 crore. “The government is on the lookout of an officer who could be posted there,” he said.

Even before the revival of the QQSDA, the government has got Sardar Mahal which is located in the vicinity of Charminar vacated of the GHMC office. It will be restored to its old glory and used as a starting point of the tour of the entire Old City. “The work is this regard is going on,” he added.

Arvind Kumar was speaking as the Chief Guest at a seminar organized by Maulana Azad National Urdu University and the Association for the Study of Persianate Societies. Prof. Salma Ahmad Farooqui of the Haroon Khan Sherwani Centre for Deccan Studies was the coordinator of the event.

Prof Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor of MANUU, assured his full support to the Centre for Deccan Studies in preparing and carrying out projects related to its area of operation.

Arvind Kumar informed a select group of audience that had travelled to MANUU headquarters from different parts of the city expressed happiness over the enthusiasm with which conservation architects and other experts have shown interest in the development of the city. They have begun to offer help in whichever way it was possible.

The seminar which was coordinated by noted conservation activist Sajjad Shahed was addressed by eminent experts in different fields such as Prof. Sanjay Subodh, Kalpana Ramesh, Vasantha Sobha Turaga, Prof Shakeel Ahmad. A Subhash, Assistant Professor at the CDS, proposed the vote of thanks.