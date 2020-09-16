Telangana govt to set up 46 monkey food courts in the state

Nalgonda: To check the monkey menace in the residential areas the state government plans to set up 46 monkey food courts. These special food courts have saplings of fruit-bearing trees which will lure and provide food to the troops of monkeys, so that people in residential areas are spared of the simian problem.

Authorities say these monkey food courts, being raised in 87.7 acres under the sixth phase of Telangana ku Haritha Haram, will have around 35,000 wild fruit plants. Saplings of fruit-bearing trees are being planted in the selected places at 46 villages wherever open lands and forest lands are available. The fruit bearing trees including Maredu, Chintha, Panasa, Juvvi, Seemachintha, Badam, Velaga, Medi and Custard Apple are being planted in the selected open lands.

Among these, six monkey food courts were taken up in Kanagal mandal, one each in Devarakonda, Thipparthy, PA Pally, Damaracherla, Chandampet, Turumalgiri (Sagar), Narketpally, Munugode, Chityal mandals, two each in Nalgonda , Adavidevulapally, Nampally, Thripuraram Gurrampode, Gundlapally, Anumula, Miryalaguda, Marriguda, Shaligowraram mandals, three in Nidmanoor mandal and five monkey food courts in Chinthapally mandal were taken up by the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA).

The DRDA Assistant Project Director Narsimha Rao said that the saplings of wild fruits plants have been procured from a nursery at Railway Koduru. The planting of saplings was in progress at all the places. Further, the District Panchayat Officer was also taking reports from the village level officials on the progress of plantation of wild fruit saplings. The planting of saplings would be completed within a week. Plans were afoot to ensure that the saplings would be watered and for their protection. The location of the courts was selected based on the monkey menace people were facing, reports Telangana Today.