Telangana govt to set up new JNTU in Mahbubnagar district

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has sanctioned the setting up of a Jawaharlal Nehru Technology University (JNTU) in the southern district of Mahbubnagar.

JNTU has so far been set up in Hyderabad, Kondagutta, Manthani, Karimnagar and Sultanpur in Telangana.

Telangana Information Association president Sandeep Makthala said, “The credit of sanctioning JNTU for southern Telangana goes to the minister of agriculture, S Niranjan Reddy.”

According to the government, the college will be ready by 2023 and the classes will also take place from the coming academic year. State agricultural minister S Niranjana Reddy said, “Setting up JNTU in erstwhile Mahabubnagar will benefit a lot of students.”

Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) would do its bit extending technical training for students pursuing education in the college. “This institute would also help students from Atmakur and Amarchintha Mandals,” said Sandeep Makthala.