Telangana govt to soon release notification for 28,000 jobs

Hyderabad: The Telangana government will soon issue more than 28,000 recruitment notifications across various sectors. said state finance minister T Harish Rao. These posts will include 9,000 group-IV postings, as well as teacher posts.

Following the distribution of Aasara pensions to beneficiaries in Sangareddy on Thursday, the minister noted that numerous notification for the recruitment of over 50,000 positions have been issued recently as part of chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s (KCR) pledge to hire 91,000 people in 2022.

While addressing a gathering, Rao also said that the government released notices for recruiting Group-II and Group-III posts.

Nearly 1.34 lakh positions in various ministries have been advertised for hire by the Telangana government in the previous eight years, he said.

The minister claimed that the Union government has broken its promise to give 2 crore people jobs per year. Throughout the previous eight years, the Center had utterly disregarded the unemployed, he said.