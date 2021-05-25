Telangana govt to take up special drive to vaccinate all superspreaders

Hyderabad: Telangana government will soon take up a special vaccination drive to inoculate all the super spreaders against COVID-19, to curb the spread of the virus in the state.

State finance minister T Harish Rao, chief secretary M Somesh Kumar discussed this in an official meeting at BRKR Bhavan on Tuesday, as per the directions of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, a statement from chief secretary’s office read.

The special vaccination drive will cover LPG delivery staff, FP shop dealers, petrol pump workers, auto and cab drivers, vendors in rythu bazaars, fruit, vegetable and flower markets, kirana shops, liquor shops, non-vegetarian markets, the note said.

The issues relating to the identification of super spreaders and other logistic arrangements were deliberated in the meeting.

Health and family welfare department secretary Sri Rizvi, GHMC commissioner Lokesh Kumar, CDMA Satyanarayana, transport commissioner MRM Rao, DPH Srinivas Rao and other officials attended the meeting.

In a high-level meeting earlier on Tuesday, chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced a two-pronged strategy to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state. Besides continuing with the fever survey and handing over medical kits to symptomatic persons, he also asked the officials to ramp up testing.

He also checked the preparedness of officials for the anticipated third wave of COVID-19.