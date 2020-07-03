Telangana govt to use Pvt medical colleges to treat COVID-19 patients

By Minhaj Adnan Published: July 03, 2020, 5:29 pm IST
Telangana govt to use Pvt medical colleges to treat COVID-19 patients

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has decided to utilise the services of private medical colleges to treat COVID-19 patients, a senior official said on Thursday.

Four medical colleges have been identified in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, the official said, adding patients coming to government facilities would be treated at these hospitals also.

“We will utilise their services for the people, he told PTI.

On reports about a couple of private labs halting tests, he said some labs were understood to have taken a couple of days break on their own to re-organise arrangements.

“We never told anybody to stop (testing),” he said.

The state government had earlier asked some private labs to put systems in placeafter inaccuracies were found in those labs during inspections.

Meanwhile, an official release said another 350 beds with oxygen facility have become available in the government hospital at King Koti in the city.

Asserting that there was no shortage of beds for COVID- 19 patients, state Health Minister E Rajender recently said arrangements were being made to provide oxygen facility to 10,000 out of the 17,081 beds identified by authorities.

Source: PTI
Categories
NewsTelangana
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close