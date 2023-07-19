Telangana govt transfers 5 IPS officers in state

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Wednesday transferred five IPS officers working in the state. The State chief secretary Santhi Kumari had released a Government Order in this regard.

Dr Soumya Mishra, IPS (1994), who was waiting for posting, is posted as Additional Director General of Police (Personnel), Office of Director General of Police, Telangana. On transfer, V.B. Kamalasan Reddy, IPS, Inspector General of Police (Personnel) has been transferred and posted as Director General (Drugs Control), Hyderabad.

A.R. Srinivas, IPS (2004), Addl. Commissioner of Police, Crimes & SIT, Hyderabad, is transferred and posted as Director, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Meanwhile Ambar Kishore Jha, IPS (2009), who was waiting for posting after returning from central deputation is posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Home Guards, and Technical Services, Hyderabad.

Dr P. Shabarish, IPS (2017), Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crimes, Hyderabad City is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Medchal, Cyberabad Commissionerate.