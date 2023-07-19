Telangana govt transfers 5 IPS officers in state

Photo of SM Bilal SM Bilal|   Published: 19th July 2023 8:29 pm IST

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Wednesday transferred five IPS officers working in the state. The State chief secretary Santhi Kumari had released a Government Order in this regard.

BookMyMBBS

Dr Soumya Mishra, IPS (1994), who was waiting for posting, is posted as Additional Director General of Police (Personnel), Office of Director General of Police, Telangana. On transfer, V.B. Kamalasan Reddy, IPS, Inspector General of Police (Personnel) has been transferred and posted as Director General (Drugs Control), Hyderabad.

A.R. Srinivas, IPS (2004), Addl. Commissioner of Police, Crimes & SIT, Hyderabad, is transferred and posted as Director, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Meanwhile Ambar Kishore Jha, IPS (2009), who was waiting for posting after returning from central deputation is posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Home Guards, and Technical Services, Hyderabad.

MS Education Academy

Dr P. Shabarish, IPS (2017), Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crimes, Hyderabad City is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Medchal, Cyberabad Commissionerate.

Tags
Photo of SM Bilal SM Bilal|   Published: 19th July 2023 8:29 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button