Telangana govt underreporting COVID-19 cases: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union minister of state for home G. Kishan Reddy has said that the COVID-19 situation in Telangana has become worrisome with an alarming rise in cases and deaths. In the current scenario, the Telangana government can take a decision and has full authority to impose a lockdown in the state, he said.

While releasing the party manifesto for the Warangal municipal elections, the minister of state accused the state government of hiding the facts related to covid-19 and presenting less numbers of cases and deaths in its health bulletin release.

He lashed out at the state government by saying that it had provided jobs to every single member of a particular family but forgot the persons and the students who made sacrifices and participated in the movement for separate Telangana.

He said that in the past seven years no development has taken place in Telangana State and at the same time the chief minister’s family has become rich. Accusing the TRS government of totally ignoring the Warangal Municipal Corporation, he said that no funds were distributed to the cyclone-affected victims. Textiles Park was ignored after stone laying foundation, he added.

He further alleged that the central government is allotting significant funds to the state government for its developmental activities but the TRS government is misusing it.