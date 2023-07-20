Telangana govt upgrades 1266 office subordinate posts for compassionate appointments

The upgradation is being sanctioned on a supernumerary basis, according to a government order.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 20th July 2023 9:06 pm IST
Telangana govt extends Aasara pension applications deadline
Government of Telangana (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Thursday sanctioned the upgradation of 1266 office subordinate posts to that of Junior Assistant in all districts of the state to facilitate compassionate appointments.

BookMyMBBS

The approval is being done to mitigate the hardship being faced by dependants of deceased state government employees, the government said.

Also Read
Telangana govt to launch Rs 1 lakh assistance scheme for minorities

The upgradation is being sanctioned on a supernumerary basis, according to a government order.

MS Education Academy

In a separate order, the government also announced the creation of 33 posts under the Director of Public Health & Family Welfare, to strengthen the public health sector Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. This also includes five District Health Medical Officer posts.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 20th July 2023 9:06 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button