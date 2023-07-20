Telangana govt upgrades 1266 office subordinate posts for compassionate appointments

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Thursday sanctioned the upgradation of 1266 office subordinate posts to that of Junior Assistant in all districts of the state to facilitate compassionate appointments.

The approval is being done to mitigate the hardship being faced by dependants of deceased state government employees, the government said.

The upgradation is being sanctioned on a supernumerary basis, according to a government order.

In a separate order, the government also announced the creation of 33 posts under the Director of Public Health & Family Welfare, to strengthen the public health sector Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. This also includes five District Health Medical Officer posts.