Telangana govt warns universities to abstain from appointments

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has instructed all the state’s universities not to appoint teaching or non-teaching staff on their own.

The Secretary Department of Higher Education had sent a communique to all the vice-chancellors wherein it is clearly instructed that no appointment of teaching or non-teaching staff should be made.

It has come to the government’s knowledge, the communique said, that some universities are carrying out appointments of teaching and non-teaching staff in violation of the rules and regulations.

The state government had clearly instructed all the vice-chancellors not to appoint any employee under regular, self-finance, contract, outsourcing, or any other category without the knowledge of the state government.

The Higher Education Secretary’s communique warned that in case of any violation the concerned vice-chancellor shall be held responsible.

Copies of the communique were also sent to the registrars of the universities