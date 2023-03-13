Telangana: Gram panchayat worker hangs self to death over financial issues

Hyderabad: A gram panchayat employee died by suicide after hanging himself in the office building allegedly over financial issues on Sunday at Bibipet mandal of Kamareddy district.

The deceased Kondari Babu, 22, a resident of Bibipet mandal worked as a waterman at the gram panchayat. He reportedly hanged himself on the staircase of his office using a rope on Sunday evening.

“Relatives told us Babu was facing financial problems and worried about the mounting expenses of the family. He was depressed and is suspected to have died by suicide,” sub-inspector Bibipet police station, P Sai Kumar said.

The relatives gathered at the office on Sunday and staged a protest alleging that he was not paid wages for four months at a stretch.

Police booked a case of suspicious death and started an investigation.