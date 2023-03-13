Telangana: Gram panchayat worker hangs self to death over financial issues

The relatives gathered at the office on Sunday and staged a protest alleging that he was not paid wages for four months at a stretch.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 13th March 2023 4:43 pm IST
IIIT Basara student commits suicide on campus
(Representative Image)

Hyderabad: A gram panchayat employee died by suicide after hanging himself in the office building allegedly over financial issues on Sunday at Bibipet mandal of Kamareddy district.

The deceased Kondari Babu, 22, a resident of Bibipet mandal worked as a waterman at the gram panchayat. He reportedly hanged himself on the staircase of his office using a rope on Sunday evening.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Stray dog attacks 16 people, including 8 children in Balanagar

“Relatives told us Babu was facing financial problems and worried about the mounting expenses of the family. He was depressed and is suspected to have died by suicide,” sub-inspector Bibipet police station, P Sai Kumar said.

The relatives gathered at the office on Sunday and staged a protest alleging that he was not paid wages for four months at a stretch.
Police booked a case of suspicious death and started an investigation.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 13th March 2023 4:43 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button