Telangana grew tremendously over the last eight years: KTR

Hyderabad: Industries Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao said on Thursday that Telangana became a role model to the entire nation by registering tremendous growth in all sectors during the last eight years.

KTR hoisted the tri-colour at the integrated district collectorate office in Sircilla on the occasion of the 8th Telangana formation day.

“A lot of growth has been recorded within a span of eight years compared to the last 75 years. Besides economic growth, growth was recorded in per capita income, electricity supply, drinking water supply, irrigation sector, public welfare, industry, and IT sectors. The state stood in first place with a 17.24 percent annual growth rate from 2014 to 2019,” said KTR.

KTR said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) introduced Rythu Bandhu in 2018 and has since been depositing the amount in the bank accounts of farmers. “To provide assured income to the farming community, the Telangana government was encouraging oil farm cultivation in the state,” he added.

He also said that for the first time in the country, the state government has started an e-health profile programme to protect the health of the people. He said, “The programme was launched on a pilot basis in Rajanna-Sircilla and Mulugu districts. So far, 203 medical teams have collected 4.77 lakh blood samples from 3.4 lakh persons.”

KTR said that an Aqua Hub would be set up in 500 acres area at Mid Manair reservoir at a cost of Rs 2,000 crore and employing 10,000 people. Mid Manair, constructed as part of Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project, has become a water junction for Kaleshwaram project.

He said that if works under package-9 were completed, it would be possible to supply water to 86,150 acres in Vemulawada and Sircilla constituencies. Under this package, 11,635 tmc water would be lifted to Upper Manair from Mid Manair.

KTR said that the state government introduced Dalit bandhu to bring comprehensive change in the lives of dalits after consulting with MPs, MLCs, MLAs and intellectuals from the community.

He added that to make the poor lead a dignified life, the state government was constructing double bedroom houses for the poor. Out of 6,886 double bedroom houses sanctioned to the district, 3,402 houses were completed along with all facilities so far, he said.