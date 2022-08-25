Telangana: Groundwater level rises in the state

Hyderabad: Telangana state saw a rise in the average groundwater level in July 2022. The level reached 5.14 meters below ground level (mbgl).

According to Telangana Groundwater Department (TGD), the level varies from 1.41 mbgl in Jagityal to 11.22 mbgl in Medak.

In 17 districts, the level is below five mbgl whereas, in 14 districts, it is between 5-10 mbgl. It is more than 10 mbgl in two districts.

Out of 33 districts of the state, 26 saw a rise in level whereas, seven witnessed a fall in the level.

The level increased due to excess rainfall. In the current season, all the districts received excess rainfall. Districts recorded excess rainfall in the range of 33-138 percent.