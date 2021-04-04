Telangana Gulf activists to visit Kerala to study their migrant policies

The Telangana Government has decided to put in place an administrative arrangement on the lines of Kerala for the welfare of workers from Telangana who had gone to the Gulf Countries for livelihood.

By Nikita Venkatesh|   Published: 4th April 2021 9:29 pm IST
(Photo credits: AFP)

Hyderabad: A Delegation of Telangana Gulf activists are going to visit Kerala to study the policies being adopted by the Kerala Government for the welfare of Gulf workers. 

Many from Telangana have migrated to various countries across the world, particularly to Gulf countries. The Chief Secretary few weeks ago had asked the officials to give their suggestions for resolving the issues faced by these NRIs.

A special team has visited Kerala to study the policies being adopted by the Kerala Government in this regard and based on the report of the team, the government will initiate measures for the  welfare of Gulf workers. 

In view of the above, Gulf migrants rights activists from Telangana will also likely visit Kerala to understand the best practices and Gulf migration management system in Kerala.  The team wants to develop a study report based on the visit and to submit a report to the Govt of Telangana on behalf of the civil society. 

