Telangana Gurukulam undergraduate entrance test on July 11

The entrance exam will be conducted  from 11 am to 1:30 pm in designated centres in Telangana.

By Sakina Fatima|   Published: 1st July 2021 5:14 pm IST
Telangana Gurukulam under graduate entrance test on July 11
Representative Image Photo: PTI


Hyderabad: The Telangana Gurukulam undergraduate common entrance test (TGUGCET) 2021 for admission into first-year B.A/B.Com/BBA/B.Sc courses in Telangana social welfare & tribal welfare residential degree colleges for the academic year 2021-22 will be held on July 11.

The entrance exam will be conducted  from 11 am to 1:30 pm in designated centres in Telangana.

Candidates are requested to download their hall tickets from TSWREI  & TTWREI Societies Website links, www.tswreis.in or  www.tgtwgurukulam.telangana.gov.in   from July 5, 2021 onwards.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button