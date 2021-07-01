Telangana Gurukulam undergraduate entrance test on July 11



Hyderabad: The Telangana Gurukulam undergraduate common entrance test (TGUGCET) 2021 for admission into first-year B.A/B.Com/BBA/B.Sc courses in Telangana social welfare & tribal welfare residential degree colleges for the academic year 2021-22 will be held on July 11.

The entrance exam will be conducted from 11 am to 1:30 pm in designated centres in Telangana.

Candidates are requested to download their hall tickets from TSWREI & TTWREI Societies Website links, www.tswreis.in or www.tgtwgurukulam.telangana.gov.in from July 5, 2021 onwards.