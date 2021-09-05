Telangana Guv, CM laud teachers’ role in nation building

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao have greeted teachers on the occasion of the Teachers Day and lauded their role in nation building.

Former President of India Sarvepalli Radha Krishnan’s birthday (September 5) is celebrated as the Teachers’ Day.

“On Teacher Day let us remain grateful for the hardworking teachers and their contributions towards shaping minds and building our nation,” the Governor said.

She said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, teachers played a vital role in imparting education through online.

The chief minister said that the services rendered by teachers who mould the future of students to become responsible citizens of the country are priceless.

Chandrasekhar Rao said that in Telangana, teachers are given better facilities and measures are taken for their overall development. He stated that education is given top priority in the state.

“The education system is strengthened like nowhere else in the country by setting up residential educational institutions (Gurukulams) in large numbers,” he said.

KCR, popularly known as Rao, urged teachers to become total partners to make Telangana education top most in the country and become the stakeholders in the “Maha yagna”. The Chief Minister urged teachers to impart education to students following the Covid guidelines, protecting the health of students and help the reopening of the schools, which were closed due to the pandemic.