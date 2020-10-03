Telangana Guv for making villages self-sufficient

Hyderabad, Oct 3 : Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Saturday that self-sufficiency of villages was vital for the livelihoods of the people and the development of the nation.

She called for ensuring the all-round development of villages so as to make them self-sufficient in the true spirit of ‘Gram Swarajya’ as envisaged by Mahatma Gandhi.

She was addressing the valedictory of the 150th Gandhi Jayanti Utsav, organised by the Gramodaya Chamber of Commerce and Technology (GCOT).

She said self-sufficient villages would immensely contribute to the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ mission initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Referring to the migration of people from rural to urban areas, the Governor said that had the villages been self-sufficient, they would have been able to ensure the livelihoods of all sections of people and migration would not have been there on such a scale.

The Governor pointed out initiatives like Swachh Bharat, Aatmanirbhar Bharat, National Educational Policy and the recent agricultural legislations, which are aimed at fulfilling Mahatma Gandhi’s visions and ideals.

She appreciated the GCOT for unveiling a global declaration, “Reimagining India for the new world order”. She called it a “new Swadeshi movement”.

She said the vision, mission and various activities of GCOT showcase the power of the alumni of any institution coming together for a cause and working together to fulfil the Gram Swarajya dream of the Father of the Nation.

“GCOT’s efforts in understanding the various challenges that villages are facing, and evolving a model called Village Monograph is highly commendable. Gandhiji strongly believed and advocated that ‘India is in its Villages’. I am also happy to note that GCOT is working closely with PJTSAU to set up an incubation centre, promote Telangana sona rice, and several other initiatives,” she added.

As the Chancellor of universities in Telangana, she urged all the universities to work with GCOT for developing village monographs and empower rural Indians in line with the ‘Unnat Bharat Abhiyan’ initiative of the Centre.

Utsav committee Chairman Pratap Reddy, GCOT Chairman Shyam Prasad Reddy, Chief Advisor Shyam Mohan, and General Secretary Ram Reddy were among those who spoke on the occasion.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.