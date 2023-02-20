Telangana Guv trips to ground at rocket launch event; escapes unhurt

The governor while speaking sarcastically added that "Work won't come.. but news will come if it falls," while the audience burst into laughter.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 20th February 2023 1:32 pm IST
Telangana Guv Tamilisai tumbled at rocket launch event in Tamilnadu
(Photo: Twitter/ Screengrab)

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan suddenly lost balance and fell to the ground while walking towards her seat at the launch event in Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

The Governor was attending India’s first hybrid rocket launch event, Dr APJ.Abdul Kalam Satellite Launch Vehicle Mission-2023 at Mahabalipuram in the state.

Panicked officials walking along her side helped her stand back following which she was stable and cited delivering her speech in a jovial manner.

The governor while speaking sarcastically added that “Work won’t come.. but news will come if it falls,” while the audience burst into laughter.

A total of 150 satellites made by school children from across the country were launched by the Governor on Sunday in Tamil Nadu’s Chengalpattu district.

The mission is a part of a joint venture between APJ Abdul Kalam International Foundation, Kalpakam Atomic Research Centre, Martin Foundation and Space Zone of India.

200 students from the fishermen community of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and 100 students from tribal belts participated in the project.

