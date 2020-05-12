Telangana hails services of nurses on International Nursing Day

HYDERABAD: International Nursing Day was celebrated here on Tuesday with people hailing the valuable services being rendered by nurses, especially in their role of frontline warriors in the fight against coronavirus.

Among other programmes, residents of an apartment in Hyderabad felicitated their neighbour, a nurse working at government-run Osmania General Hospital.

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan attended the International Nursing Day celebrations at College of Nursing.

She extended greetings to all the Nursing staff and said as a doctor, she knows the importance of nursing community. She said the medical treatment cannot be completed without their help.

Also Read Hospitals pay tribute to nurses on International Nurses Day

In this critical situation of COVID-19, all nurses are functioning as first line warriors, the Governor noted and thanked them for their services in this critical period.

Earlier, the Governor offered floral tributes to Florence Nightingale, founder of modern Nursing on her birth anniversary.

“200 years ago, when Florence Nightingale started the nursing concept it revolved around hygiene and ventilation. She felt that if you can maintain a hygienic well-ventilated area, the infections and related deaths can be prevented. 200 years later, this COVID-19 season, her words show the way for the safety of humanity,” said Dr. Rahul Medakkar, CEO, Continental Hospitals at an event held at Global Hospitals.

The nursing staff of Continental Hospitals celebrated the day in a unique way by holding an awareness session for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) workers, who are also on the frontline in battling the Covid-19 crisis.

The session was held to enhance understanding of the preventive strategy among the GHMC staff, and in the society at large. The main objective of the session was to educate the GHMC workers on why special care is required for them as they manage different types of waste including biowaste.

Haritha Vijayan, Chief Nursing Officer, Continental Hospitals said, GHMC ground-level workers are highly vulnerable in this pandemic season and may be neglected. Noting that they are also the ones who can cross infect many, she said empowering them with adequate knowledge on prevention of Covid-19 will help them to contribute to the society in this pandemic.

Also Read Honouring Nursing staff on International Nurses Day

Meanwhile, residents of Partani Towers at Golconda Cross Roads, Musheerabad, felicitated Pallavi Prashanth Kore and hailed the services of all the nurses.

The residents showered petals on her at the felicitation organised in support with Freemasons of Telangana. The elders in the apartment honoured her with a shawl. They also presented her with some homemade sweets, made especially for the purpose and also some fruits.

The residents felt the International Nurses Day gave an opportunity to thank the whole community of nurses. The nurses have been working round the clock since the lockdown with some of them are staying away from their homes.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.