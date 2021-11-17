Telangana Haj aspirants can apply online

Hyderabad: The Telangana Haj Committee has set up special counters for the submission of online applications for Hajj 2022.

Telangana government’s advisor for Minority Affairs and Executive Officer Haj Committee B Shafiullah inspected these counters. They have reviewed the performance of the counter staff. During their inspections, both of them spoke to the Haj aspirants.

Executive Officer B Shafi Ullah inquired about the issues related to the deadline of Haj camp, transportation of aspirants, visa, and other facilities. The Haj Committee has to make special arrangements in keeping with the covid protocols.

A K Khan spoke to the Indian Ambassador in Saudi Arabia Dr. Ausaf Sayeed on phone to obtain information about the arrangements made for the Indian Haj aspirants.

The issues related to Haj quota allotment, Hyderabad embarkation points for departure, and the stay arrangements in Saudi Arabia will be finalized in the month of January.

There is a likelihood of a memorandum of understanding to be signed by the officials of both countries in the month of January.

The online submission of Hajj applications will be provisional which shall be subject to the quota given by the government of Saudi Arabia.

Haj Aspirants can use the mobile app of the Haj Committee of India or the Haj Committee of India website (click here) for the submission of their applications.

For further information, call 040-23298793.