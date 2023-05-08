Telangana Haj pilgrims denied rubat facility in 2023 amid delay in Saudi building rules

Hyderabad: Haj pilgrims from Telangana will not be able to avail the facility of rubat during Haj 2023 due to the delay in issuing details regarding the stay of pilgrims in rubat in Makkah by the Government of Saudi Arabia. Hussain Muhammad Al Sharif, the authority responsible for managing the rubats, has informed the Haj Committee of India and the Consul General in Jeddah about the issue.

According to sources, the Government of Saudi Arabia has recently formulated new rules regarding the stay in buildings, and it is not immediately possible to get permission to stay in the rubat building until all necessary issues are complied with. The government has not yet issued any description regarding the new rules, making it impossible for pilgrims to stay in rubat during Haj 2023. With the departure of pilgrims scheduled to begin from June 7, obtaining permission to stay in rubat seems unlikely.

In response to the situation, the CEO of the Haj Committee of India, Mohammad Yaqoob Shaikh, has written a letter to the administration of all Indian rubats seeking clarification. The letter was sent not only to the Nizam Rubat in Hyderabad but also to the rubat committees of Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Karnataka, and Rajasthan.

Shaikh has also informed the Consul General of Jeddah and the Chief Executive Officer of the Haj Committee of India about the latest situation. He said that if the Central and State Haj Committees cooperate, efforts can be made to ensure the facility of rubat for the pilgrims in Haj 2024. Meanwhile, the Haj Committee of India has started paying the last installment of the pilgrims.

It is a disappointing development for the pilgrims of Telangana who were hoping to stay in rubat during their Haj pilgrimage. The authorities are yet to clarify the situation, and it remains to be seen if any further steps will be taken to resolve the issue.