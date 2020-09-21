Telangana: Hall-tickets for EdCET released; exams from Oct 1

By Nihad Amani Updated: 21st September 2020 4:56 pm IST

Hyderabad: Hall ticket for Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET) 2020 released today. All those candidates who applied for the exam can now download the form the website https://edcet.tsche.ac.in from Monday.

The entrance exam by the Osmania University would be conducted on October 1 from 3 pm to 5 pm and on October 3 from 10 am to 12 noon, and 3 pm to 5 pm.

The government passed orders amid the pandemic like the social distancing, sanitization, compulsory masks would be ensured.

READ:  Telangana on alert after heavy rainfall warning
Categories
Telangana
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close