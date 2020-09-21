Telangana: Hall-tickets for EdCET released; exams from Oct 1

Hyderabad: Hall ticket for Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET) 2020 released today. All those candidates who applied for the exam can now download the form the website https://edcet.tsche.ac.in from Monday.

The entrance exam by the Osmania University would be conducted on October 1 from 3 pm to 5 pm and on October 3 from 10 am to 12 noon, and 3 pm to 5 pm.

The government passed orders amid the pandemic like the social distancing, sanitization, compulsory masks would be ensured.