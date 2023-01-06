Telangana: Harish Rao launches health camp for Siddipet cops

Hyderabad: The Telangana health minister T Harish Rao launched ‘Police Health Protection’, a health camp for cops in Siddipet on Thursday.

The programme was launched with the objective to create a health profile of policemen in the state and subsequently provide them with necessary medical assistance.

The minister while inaugurating the newly-built ‘One Town Police Station’ building said, “Police personnel make a lot of sacrifices by discharging duties without taking any leaves.”

He also informed at the event that the profiled programme would be conducted in three phases over a period of two years by conducting different tests on all the cops.

Harish Rao, while speaking on the occasion said that a health study that was recently taken up in the state on randomly selected individuals revealed shocking results.

The study revealed that 20 out of every 100 people tested were suffering from BP and diabetes, triggered by ever-changing lifestyles, especially food habits, said the minister.

The minister further claimed that Telangana had recorded the highest number of non-vegetarian people in the country while Rajasthan recorded the lowest.

Harish Rao stated that the excessive consumption of non-veg was the major reason behind health issues faced by people in the state.