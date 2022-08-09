Telangana: Harish Rao seeks increase in vaccine supply in letter to Mandaviya

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday wrote a letter to union health minister Dr Masukh Mandaviya seeking an increase in vaccine supply.

Rao highlighted that Telangana has completed 106 percent of the first dose administration, and 104 percent of the second dose. The minister further stated that Telangana is currently administering the precautionary doses, with 1.5 lakh being administered daily.

The minister further said that Telangana has the potential to administer 3 lakh doses per day, which is not being realised due to a shortage of vaccines. Rao reminded him that the state has repeatedly requested for an increase in vaccine supply. Currently, Telangana has only 2.7 lakh vaccine doses available, which is slowing down the vaccination process.

Rao requested Mandaviya to provide 50 lakh doses to Telangana which could help expedite the vaccination process for precautionary doses.