Telangana: Harish Rao slams BJP for not reviving CCI in Adilabad

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Friday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for not reviving the Cement Corporation of India (CCI) in Adilabad.

Expressing solidarity to a camp of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) that staged a protest in demand of the revival of the CCI’s unit, Harish Rao criticized the BJP for not doing its job. “Which state has more unemployment? Which state announced notifications for recruitments of various vacant posts? Is the country facing the challenge of unemployment? BJP state President Bandi Sanjay should answer these questions before blaming the state government. He must declare as to how many jobs were created by the union government so far,” he demanded.

Harish Rao said that the state government has filled up 1,32,899 posts lying vacant with police, Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), residential educational institutions, electricity and medical departments. “The rate of unemployment in Telangana was three times less than that recorded by the country. Telangana stands at the fourth position among five states that accounted for low unemployment,” he added.

Pointing fingers at BJP for privatizing every sector, Harish Rao said that many lives have been affected by this decision. Citing the example of Air India being given to the Tata group, he said that around 2 lakh employees were affected by this move.

“Not just employees, but candidates belonging to SC, ST and OBC groups are bearing the brunt of unprecedented privatization. The leaders of BJP are stalling the process of development while the BJP ruled states are not witnessing any growth,” the minister said.