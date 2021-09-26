Telangana: Harish Rao strongly criticizes Eatala Rajender

Hyderabad: Telangana State Finance Minister T. Harish Rao has strongly criticized the BJP leader Eatala Rajender by saying that the former state health minister is showcasing his difficulties as public problems and thus wants to gain peoples’ sympathy. The BJP leader will never succeed in his motive and the public will never trust him, he added.

While addressing a meeting organized at Sai Gardens in Huzurabad town, the finance minister said the chief minister K.Chandrashekhar Rao considers the public grievances as his own problems and solves them.

He added that KCR has implemented welfare schemes on a large scale for every section of the society and is making efforts to make Telangana a role model in terms of development in the country. He further said that the TRS government has got the full support and trust of the Telangana public.

In all the major elections held since the formation of Telangana State, the TRS leaders have come out victorious, he said.

Rao said even in the Huzurabad constituency assembly by-election, the TRS party will win with a massive margin. He highlighted the numerous services such as better civic amenities, 24 hours electricity, sufficient water supply, etc being provided by the state government.

Rao alleged that by distributing watches, grinders, etc Rajender is luring the public towards him. He dared the BJP leader that if he has the authority then assure the Huzurabad public that he will reduce the cooking gas price.

He alleged that sooner the BJP will increase the cooking gas price to Rs.3000 a cylinder and that of cooking oil to Rs.300 a liter.

Rao appealed to the public to ensure that the TRS candidate wins by a big margin in Huzurabad to teach a lesson to the BJP.