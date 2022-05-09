Telangana has highest number of working women in India: NFHS report

Hyderabad: According to The National Family Health Survey (NFHS) report, Telangana state has the highest population of working women in India.

NFHS shows that about 38.6 percent of women work in Telangana. The least number of working women in India is in the state of Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh. In Bihar, it’s 14.3 percent and in Uttar Pradesh, it’s 16.7 percent.

In Telangana, 9.71 percent of women are currently unemployed of which 51 percent have not been employed in the last 12 months, preceding the survey. The total percentage of men working in Telangana is 74 percent. Five percent are currently unemployed of which 20.1 were unemployed in the last 12 months of the proceeding survey.

52 percent of women and 20 percent of men aged 15-49 were not employed in the 12 months preceding the survey. Three percent of women and 29 percent of men were engaged in an agricultural occupation, while 44 percent of women and 48 percent of men were employed in a non-agricultural occupation.