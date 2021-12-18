Telangana has reported 728 cases of NRI marital issues

Hyderabad: Telangana has recorded 728 cases involving NRI marital issues. 678 of them were reported to rural police stations of the state.

The additional DGP (women safety), Swathi Lakara, stated during a seminar co-hosted by the National Commission of Women (NCW) and the Telangana police’s women’s safety division, that 728 cases involving NRI weddings had been reported in Telangana so far.

Since 2019, 239 cases were reported at the women’s security department, according to her. 42 of them have been resolved, while the others are in various stages of resolution.

According to Lakara, most of the cases occurred in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, and Canada. She stated that when a case involving NRI marriage is recorded, an officer is assigned to the case and efforts are done to settle it in collaboration with other authorities and foreign embassies.

The chairperson of Telangana women’s commission Sunita Laksha Reddy, chairman of the Telangana Women’s Commission, stated that the state women’s commission has received 15 complaints on NRI weddings. She stated that the police department’s women’s security section, in collaboration with the legal services authority and other organisations, had taken efforts to resolve these concerns.

Meanwhile, NCW chairman Rekha Sharma voiced worry over the rising number of NRI marriage-related cases in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the southern states. She stated that 5,858 cases involving NRI weddings in India have been filed.