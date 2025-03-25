Telangana HC allows IPS Abhishek Mohanty to stay in state pending CAT decision

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday directed the Centre and the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to permit IPS officer Abhishek Mohanty to remain in Telangana until the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) resolves his petition challenging the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) decision to transfer him to Andhra Pradesh.

A division bench comprising Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Justice E Tirumala Devi issued this directive while disposing of Mohanty’s petition.

The court also urged CAT to expedite its decision on the matter.

The bench had earlier sought clarification from the Centre regarding the Telangana government’s Government Order (GO) No. 583, issued on March 14, 2022, which allotted Mohanty to the Telangana cadre.

The court questioned whether this GO was considered when the MHA rejected Mohanty’s representation for retention in Telangana on February 19, 2025.

During Monday’s hearing, Additional Solicitor General B Narasimha Sarma, representing the MHA, informed the court that while the GO was marked to the Centre, it never reached them.

Mohanty’s counsel, PS Rajasekhar, argued that GO 583 was based on a CAT judgment that directed the Centre to allocate Mohanty to Telangana due to his domicile status in Hyderabad.

He emphasized that this order remains valid as it has not been challenged or overturned by any court. “This decision has not been disturbed, meaning GO 583 is still in force,” Rajasekhar stated.

In response, Sarma agreed that Mohanty could continue in Telangana and assured that the Centre would file its counter before CAT soon.

He also requested that CAT adjudicate Mohanty’s plea without being influenced by the high court’s observations.

The high court concluded by urging CAT to resolve the issue promptly.