Telangana HC asks DGP to submit report on honour killings

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court today asked the DGP of the state M. Mahender Reddy to submit a detailed report on the total number of honour killings that took place in the state before August 5.

The HC also wanted to know from the DGP whether he was implementing the guidelines of the Supreme Court of India issued on the issue. Replying to this, the DGP told the HC that they were implementing the guidelines of the apex court of the country. The HC made these remarks while dealing with a petition filed by social activist Sambasiva Rao on the issue of the honour killings in the state.

The DGP of the state submitted his report on the issue before the HC. In his report, he told the HC that they were taking steps to prevent such honour killings in the state and that they were also considering such crimes in a serious manner. Later the HC adjourned the case till August 5 this year.