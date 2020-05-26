Telangana HC asks Govt to perform Corona tests on dead patients

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has once again asked the state government to perform Covid 19 tests dead patients of the state. It also asked the state government to also perform the tests on all those who fall under high risk group irrespective of the fact whether they displayed symptoms or not.

A division bench of the HC expressed its displeasure over the conduct of the tests in the state. It asked the state government to submit a detailed report by revealing the details of the corona virus detection tests conducted in the state from March 11. It also set aside the plea of the state government that there was no need to perform the tests on the dead bodies. It also asked the state government as to why it was not able to perform more number of tests like its counterparts from across the country.

It also asked the state government to submit the letters written by union government to the state on corona virus testing. It further asked the state government to provide the details about the PPE kits given to the hospital doctors and para medical staff. It asked the state government to submit a report on the issue before June 4.

