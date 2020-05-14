Telangana HC asks Govt to perform Covid 19 tests on dead bodies

Hyderabad: In the wake of increase in the number of corona virus positive cases in the state, the Telangana High Court on Thursday asked the state government to conduct corona virus detection tests on dead bodies also.

A division bench of the HC passed these orders while dealing with a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by TJS founder Vice President Prof. PL Visweswar Rao seeking a direction to the state government to hold the tests on dead bodies also while urging it to quash the orders of the state government to not conduct the detection tests. The counsel for Prof. Rao told the HC that the non conduct of tests on the dead bodies would pushed the state into the third stage of the spread of corona virus. He also told the HC that the presence of virus had come to light in some states of the country after performing the tests on the dead bodies of the doctors.

Agreeing with the arguments of the counsel for the petitioner, the division bench expressed its displeasure over the report of the state government. It issued orders to the state government and asked to strictly follow the guidelines issued by WHO and other regulatory organisations on the containment of corona virus. It also asked the central government to submit a report on the steps initiated by the central government to contain the spread of the virus before May 26 before adjourning the case to the same date.

