Telangana HC asks state to clarify employees allocation to new zones

Hyderabad: The Telangana high court on Tuesday asked for an explanation from the state government on the allocation of employees to new districts and zones. The court gave a four-week deadline for the reply.

The high court heard the petition of 226 teachers who refused to impose stay on employees’ allocation to new zones. Meanwhile, the counsel representing the petitioners said that the GO released by the state government was against the center and orders of the court. They also asked the court to completely halt the process of employee allocation.

However, the court told the petitioner that it cannot order a stand-still until the government makes a statement. It further directed the government to make a clarification on the objections being raised by the employees within four weeks.

Telangana employees associations had raised doubts over the allotment of state-level employees to new districts and zones as per the new zonal system that came into force in the month of July 2021 and urged the government to set up a helpdesk to clear the doubts of employees during the allotment process.