Telangana HC asks Twitter to file reply in Islamophobic PIL

Hyderabad: Telangana High court on Friday asked Twitter Inc. to file its reply in offensive trending case. The matter came up for hearing after which Chief Justice Bench today ,directed the Twitter to file counter affidavit on or before August 20, failing which shall be set exparte and right of filing of Counter affidavits will be forfeited.

The court had also passed directions to Addl. Solicitor General of India who appeared on behalf of Union Cabinet Secretary and Union Home Secretary to file counter affidavit.

A Hyderabad based lawyer Khaja Aijazuddin had filed a writ under Public Interest Litigation (PIL) before the Telangana High court seeking action against the Twitter which is the Social Networking Site for carrying offensive and Islamophobic trending. Apart from twitter, Union Cabinet Secretary, Union Home Secretary, DGP, Telangana State, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City was made respondents.

The court gave liberty to the Lawyer to send personnel notice to the International social media platform Twitter Inc. through Fedex Courier. Twitter office is located in San Francisco.