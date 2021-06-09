Telangana HC bench strength increased from 24 to 42

Hyderabad: With Supreme court giving its green signal, Telangana High Court is to get more judges soon according to information. Right now the high court has 24 judges and it is to increase to 42. The Supreme Court reportedly agreed to this extent with collegium giving green signal. The High Court to see more judges to complete the pending cases.

CJI NV Ramana has taken steps to increase the judge’s number. With his initiative the Telangana High Court may get more judges to address the pending cases. The CJI took measures to increase the number of the judges from existing 24 to 42 it is learnt.

It is said that the key decision was taken to address the pending cases in the state. It may be said here that CJI NV Ramana in a virtual meeting favoured the rise in facilities and infrastructure in the courts.